UrduPoint.com

Rugby League Great Slater Appointed Queensland Origin Coach

Muhammad Rameez 23 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

Rugby league great Slater appointed Queensland Origin coach

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Australian rugby league great Billy Slater was Friday appointed the new Queensland State of Origin coach in a bid to win back the fiercely contested title they lost to New South Wales this year.

Widely seen as one of the best players ever, the 38-year-old will take the reins after Paul Green quit after just a year at the helm.

"It's a great honour to be the Queensland coach. I was drawn to the role because I care and because it's important to me," said Slater, who played in 31 Origin games -- an annual best-of-three clash between Queensland and New South Wales.

During his outstanding career, the decorated Slater collected two NRL Grand Final titles and represented Australia at the 2008, 2013 and 2017 World Cups, lifting the trophy twice, before retiring in 2018.

But he has no experience as a head coach and will reportedly bring in former teammates and fellow greats Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith to help out.

"It would be irresponsible not to lean on some great people around the Queensland State of Origin team that have been there in the past, that have been successful," he said.

"I thought it was important that I had to commit first, then we'll put the pieces of the puzzle together."Green stepped down after overseeing a 2-1 series defeat this year, including a 50-6 thrashing in game one -- New South Wales' biggest-ever winning margin in one of Australia's premier sporting events.

Related Topics

World Australia Wales 2017 2018 Best Coach National Refinery Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

7 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

7 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.