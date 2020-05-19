UrduPoint.com
Rugby League's Challenge Cup Final Postponed By Virus

Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Rugby League's Challenge Cup final postponed by virus

Rugby League's Challenge Cup final has been postponed because of the coronavirus, organisers announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Rugby League's Challenge Cup final has been postponed because of the coronavirus, organisers announced Tuesday.

A statement from the Rugby Football League said the final, due to be played at London's Wembley Stadium on July 18, would not now take place as scheduled.

The RFL added it hoped the match could be staged later this year, subject to public health considerations and British government advice.

The Challenge Cup had reached the sixth-round stage before rugby league, in common with most major sport in Britain, was suspended in March in response to the pandemic.

