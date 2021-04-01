UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby Stronghold Secured For Football's Women's World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Rugby stronghold secured for football's Women's World Cup

Wellington, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Auckland's Eden Park -- the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby -- will welcome the round-ball game when it stages the opening match of football's 2023 Women's World Cup, FIFA said Thursday.

The showcase tournament, which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will conclude with a final in Sydney, football's governing body said.

FIFA said nine cities had been selected as match venues, five in Australia and four in New Zealand.

"The appointment of the nine host cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The New Zealand cites are Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton.

In Australia, matches will be staged in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Australia and New Zealand will each host a semi-final, with a full match schedule for the July-August 2023 event to be released later this year.

The 2023 tournament will be the first 32-nation Women's World Cup, an increase from the 24 teams who competed at the 2019 edition in France, which was won by the United States.

Australia and New Zealand won co-hosting rights last year, making the 2023 tournament the first Women's World Cup to be staged in the southern hemisphere.

Related Topics

Football World Australia France FIFA Hamilton Adelaide Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney Dunedin Wellington Auckland United States Women 2019 Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

9 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

10 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

10 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

8 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.