Rugby union: World Rugby Awards 2022

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The complete list of winners of the World Rugby Awards 2022 announced in Monaco on Sunday: Women's Player of the Year: Ruahei Demant (NZL) Men's Player of the Year: Josh van der Flier (IRL) Women's Team of the Year (15-1): Abby Dow (ENG); Portia Woodman (NZL), Emily Scarratt (ENG), Theresa Fitzpatrick (NZL), Ruby Tui (NZL); Ruahei Demant (NZL), Laure Sansus (FRA); Marlie Packer (ENG), Sophie de Goede (CAN), Alex Matthews (ENG); Madoussou Fall (FRA), Abbie Ward (ENG); Sarah Bern (ENG), Emily Tuttosi (CAN), Hope Rogers (USA) Men's Team of the Year (15-1): Freddie Steward (ENG); Will Jordan (NZL), Lukhanyo Am (RSA), Damian de Allende (RSA), Marika Koroibete (AUS); Johnny Sexton (IRL), Antoine Dupont (FRA); Gregory Alldritt (FRA), Josh van der Flier (IRL), Pablo Matera (ARG); Sam Whitelock (NZL), Tadhg Beirne (IRL); Tadhg Furlong (IRL), Malcolm Marx (RSA), Ellis Genge (ENG) Coach of the Year: Wayne Smith (NZL women) Female Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ruby Tui (NZL) Male Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ange Capuozzo (ITA) Women's Try of the Year: Abby Dow (England against Canada, November 5) Men's Try of the Year: Rodrigo Fernandez (Chile against USA, July 9)Women's Rugby Sevens Player of the Year: Charlotte Caslick (AUS)Men's Rugby Sevens Player of the Year: Terry Kennedy (IRL).