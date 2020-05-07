UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby Will Likely Return This Year, Says World Rugby Medical Chief

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

Rugby will likely return this year, says World Rugby medical chief

Competitive rugby will return this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the chief medical officer of World Rugby has predicted

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Competitive rugby will return this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the chief medical officer of World Rugby has predicted.

Eanna Falvey said domestic, provincial or club games would likely return first, progressing to Tests, with Australia and New Zealand best-placed to get the ball rolling.

Global rugby is suspended due to the pandemic but Falvey said he could see light at the end of the tunnel.

"I would be very surprised if there isn't some competitive rugby before the end of the year," he told the Irish Times.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there is quite a bit of competitive rugby and I would say that we are probably going to get cleverer in how we can monitor players." The Irishman said Australia and New Zealand, much less hard-hit than Europe by COVID-19, were probably "reasonably close" to getting back into training.

Falvey set out a scenario for the return of international rugby, though he admitted a second or third wave of the virus would change the outlook.

"For example, you would have inter-provincial games in Ireland," he said. "The next step would be to have short-hop transfers between countries that are in similar stages in their disease process.

"You could have matches between Irish and Welsh, Irish and Scottish, Irish and English teams, depending on what that would look like.

"That may well then show people that it is less risky than we thought and, in the absence of an outbreak, it may facilitate further travel and proper international rugby." He said crowds could attend matches even before a vaccine was approved.

"Once we have games played, we will have crowds," he said.

"The size of the crowd won't be determined by World Rugby or by the individual union. It will be determined by the government, and the limitation on public gatherings will decide the size of crowds at games."

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Ireland May Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Empowering youth vision of PM Imran Khan :Ijaz Ala ..

1 minute ago

Norwegian Charity Launches Fundraiser for Coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Europe Reports 45% of Global COVID-19 Cases, 60% o ..

1 minute ago

US military lose second drone in Niger

1 minute ago

District Police Officer signs regularization order ..

8 minutes ago

10 held on decanting, selling loose petrol in Fais ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.