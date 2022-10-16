- Home
RugbyL: World Cup Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM
Newcastle, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the opening day of the Rugby League World Cup in England on Saturday: At Newcastle Group A England 60 Samoa 6 At LeedsGroup BAustralia 42 Fiji 8
