RugbyL: World Cup Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2022 | 02:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the Rugby League World Cup in England on Sunday: At Newcastle Group B Scotland 4 Italy 28 At Leeds Group C Jamaica 2 Ireland 48 At WarringtonGroup CNew Zealand 34 Lebanon 12
Sharks subdue Warriors to claim top spot in PJL 20222 hours ago
