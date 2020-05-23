UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby's Pro14 Plans August Return To Action In Ireland

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Rugby's Pro14 plans August return to action in Ireland

Rugby union's Pro14 is preparing for a return to action in late August, with plans unveiled for matches between the four Irish provinces

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Rugby union's Pro14 is preparing for a return to action in late August, with plans unveiled for matches between the four Irish provinces.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has outlined proposals to resume the 2019/20 season with derby fxtures in Dublin on the weekend of August 22-23.

The competition, which brings together sides from Italy, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and South Africa, has been indefinitely suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said on the IRFU website: "Our documents are now with the government and I would like to acknowledge the cooperation and support we have received from the government and its agencies, in particular Sport Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

"Based on these protocols, we have set target dates of 22nd and 23rd August for a return to play with the staging of Guinness Pro14 derby fixtures between the provinces at the Aviva Stadium behind closed doors." He added: "In these times these matches are not just rugby fixtures, they are a beacon of hope for the entire country." Pro14 bosses announced on Friday they had agreed to sell a 28 percent stake in the five-nation league to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

Browne said the Irish body would net �30 million ($37 million) from the deal.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips said he looked forward to a "sea change in the ability of the Pro14 to realise its full potential".

Related Topics

Football Derby Dublin Wales Ireland Italy South Africa March August From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US discussed holding first nuclear test in decades ..

5 minutes ago

NTDC energizes 500kV transmission line for Faisala ..

5 minutes ago

On Eid al-Fitr:Al-Othaimeen Urges People to Show O ..

24 minutes ago

FM Qureshi calls OIC chief to update on aggravatin ..

15 minutes ago

Egypt's Forces Kill Over 20 Terror Plot Suspects i ..

5 minutes ago

PSMA rejects Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.