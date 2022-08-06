RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after South Africa beat New Zealand on Saturday

Mbombela, South Africa, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after South Africa beat New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match (all kick-off times GMT): In Mbombela, South Africa South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 Playing later In Mendoza, Argentina Argentina v Australia (1910) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) South Africa 1 1 0 0 26 10 0 4 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 10 26 0 0 Fixtures 2nd round Aug 13 In Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa v New Zealand (1505) In San Juan, Argentina Argentina v Australia (1910) 3rd round Aug 27 In Adelaide, Australia Australia v South Africa (0630) In Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0745) 4th round Sept 3 In Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0735) In Sydney, Australia Australia v South Africa (0935) 5th round Sept 15 In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) Sept 17 In Buenos Aires Argentina v South Africa (1910) 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0735) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa2021: New ZealandNote: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part