RugbyU: Argentina team to play Scotland

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Argentina team to play Scotland on Saturday in the third and series-deciding Test: Team (15-1): Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy; Matias Orlando; Matias Moroni; Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras; Lautaro Bazan Velez; Facundo Isa; Santiago Grondona; Pablo Matera (capt); Tomas Lavanini; Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi; Agustin Creevy; Thomas Gallo Replacements:Ignacio Ruiz; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro; Francisco Gomez Kodela; Marcos Kremer; Juan Martin Gonzalez; Gonzalo Bertranou; Tomas Albornoz; Lucio CintiCoach: Michael Cheika (AUS)