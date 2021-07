RugbyU: British and Irish Lions team to play Sharks

Johannesburg, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :British and Irish Lions team announced on Monday for a South African tour match against the Sharks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday (kickoff: 1700GMT): Team (15-1)Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Josh Navidi; Adam Beard, Iain Henderson (capt); Zander Fagerson, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako VunipolaReplacements: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris