RugbyU: Challenge Cup Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Challenge Cup result on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Challenge Cup result on Saturday

Semi-final

At London

Sharks (RSA) 32 Clermont (FRA) 31

Playing later

At Gloucester (1400)

Gloucester (ENG) v Treviso (ITA)

