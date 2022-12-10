RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

Challenge Cup results on Saturday, the opening weekend of the 2022/2023 tournament

Challenge Cup results on Saturday, the opening weekend of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool A Bath (ENG) 19 Glasgow Warriors (SCO) 22 Pool B Lions (RSA) 31 Dragons (WAL) 31 Pau (FRA) 16 Cheetahs (RSA) 21 Playing later (kick-offs GMT): Pool A Cardiff (WAL) v Brive (FRA) (1730) Connacht (IRL) v Newcastle Falcons (ENG) (1730) Zebre (ITA) v Toulon (FRA) (2000) Played Friday Pool A Perpignan (FRA) 5 Bristol (ENG) 19 Pool BStade Francais (FRA) 24 Bennetton (ITA) 14