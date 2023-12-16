Open Menu

RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:56 PM

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

Challenge Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Challenge Cup results on Saturday:

Pool 1

Oyonnax (FRA) 14 Zebre (ITA) 21

Pool 3

Edinburgh (SCO) 34 Castres (FRA) 21

Playing later (all times GMT)

Pool 1

Pau (FRA) v Dragons (WAL) (1730)

Pool 2

Treviso (ITA) v Perpignan (FRA), Lions (RSA) v Newcastle (ENG) (both 1515)

Sunday

Pool 1

Cheetahs (RSA) v Sharks (RSA)

Pool 2

Montpellier (FRA) v Ospreys (WAL) (both 1300)

Played Friday

Pool 3

Scarlets (WAL) 7 Black Lion (GEO) 23

Gloucester (ENG) 28 Clermont (FRA) 17

