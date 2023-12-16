RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results
Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:56 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Challenge Cup results on Saturday:
Pool 1
Oyonnax (FRA) 14 Zebre (ITA) 21
Pool 3
Edinburgh (SCO) 34 Castres (FRA) 21
Playing later (all times GMT)
Pool 1
Pau (FRA) v Dragons (WAL) (1730)
Pool 2
Treviso (ITA) v Perpignan (FRA), Lions (RSA) v Newcastle (ENG) (both 1515)
Sunday
Pool 1
Cheetahs (RSA) v Sharks (RSA)
Pool 2
Montpellier (FRA) v Ospreys (WAL) (both 1300)
Played Friday
Pool 3
Scarlets (WAL) 7 Black Lion (GEO) 23
Gloucester (ENG) 28 Clermont (FRA) 17