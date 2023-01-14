UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

RugbyU: Champions Cup results

Early Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Early Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool A Gloucester (ENG) 14 Leinster (IRL) 49 Pool B Sale Sharks (ENG) 5 Toulouse (FRA) 27 Playing later (times GMT) Pool A Sharks (RSA) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) (1515), Bulls (RSA) v Exeter Chiefs (ENG) (1730), Saracens (ENG) v Lyon (FRA) (2000) Pool B Munster (IRL) v Northampton Saints (ENG) (1515), La Rochelle (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1730), Ospreys (WAL) v Montpellier (FRA) (2000) Playing on Sunday Pool A Castres (FRA) v Edinburgh (SCO) (1300), Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1515) Pool B London Irish (ENG) v Stormers (RSA) (1300) Played on FridayPool BClermont (FRA) 29 Leicester (ENG) 44

Related Topics

Sale London Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Leicester Exeter Edinburgh Ireland Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Kha ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan takes notice of killing inci ..

10 minutes ago
 Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeti ..

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeting held

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N's leaders & workers to ..

Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N's leaders & workers to do preparations for election i ..

14 minutes ago
 Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in ..

Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in advancing IRENA’s mission

31 minutes ago
 RDA preparing master plan for 25 years: DG RDA

RDA preparing master plan for 25 years: DG RDA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.