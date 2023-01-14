RugbyU: Champions Cup results

Early Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Early Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool A Gloucester (ENG) 14 Leinster (IRL) 49 Pool B Sale Sharks (ENG) 5 Toulouse (FRA) 27 Playing later (times GMT) Pool A Sharks (RSA) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) (1515), Bulls (RSA) v Exeter Chiefs (ENG) (1730), Saracens (ENG) v Lyon (FRA) (2000) Pool B Munster (IRL) v Northampton Saints (ENG) (1515), La Rochelle (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1730), Ospreys (WAL) v Montpellier (FRA) (2000) Playing on Sunday Pool A Castres (FRA) v Edinburgh (SCO) (1300), Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1515) Pool B London Irish (ENG) v Stormers (RSA) (1300) Played on FridayPool BClermont (FRA) 29 Leicester (ENG) 44