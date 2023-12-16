RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:57 PM
Champions Cup results on Saturday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Champions Cup results on Saturday:
Pool 1
Saracens (ENG) 55 Connacht (IRL) 36
Pool 4
Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 20
Playing later (all times GMT)
Pool 1
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Bristol (ENG) (1515), Lyon (FRA) v Bulls (RSA) (1730)
Pool 2
Ulster (IRL) v Racing 92 (FRA), Cardiff (WAL) v Bath (ENG) (both 2000)
Pool 4
Leinster (IRL) v Sale (ENG) (1730)
Pool 2
Harlequins (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515)
Pool 3
Exeter (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1300)
Pool 4
Stade Francais (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)
Played Friday
Pool 3
Bayonne (FRA) 11 Glasgow (SCO) 12
Northampton (ENG) 22 Toulon (FRA) 19