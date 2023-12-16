Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:57 PM

RugbyU: Champions Cup results

Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Champions Cup results on Saturday:

Pool 1

Saracens (ENG) 55 Connacht (IRL) 36

Pool 4

Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 20

Playing later (all times GMT)

Pool 1

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Bristol (ENG) (1515), Lyon (FRA) v Bulls (RSA) (1730)

Pool 2

Ulster (IRL) v Racing 92 (FRA), Cardiff (WAL) v Bath (ENG) (both 2000)

Pool 4

Leinster (IRL) v Sale (ENG) (1730)

Sunday

Pool 2

Harlequins (ENG) v Toulouse (FRA) (1515)

Pool 3

Exeter (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1300)

Pool 4

Stade Francais (FRA) v Leicester (ENG) (1730)

Played Friday

Pool 3

Bayonne (FRA) 11 Glasgow (SCO) 12

Northampton (ENG) 22 Toulon (FRA) 19

Related Topics

Sale Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Cardiff Glasgow Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

7 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

7 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

7 minutes ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

7 minutes ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

5 minutes ago
Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

5 minutes ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

5 minutes ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

5 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

5 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports