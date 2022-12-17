RugbyU: Champions Cup standings

Standings after Saturday's early games in the second round of the 2022/2023 Champions Cup (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, points: Pool A Leinster 2 2 0 0 99 10 2 10 Exeter 2 2 0 0 71 26 2 10 Sharks 2 2 0 0 58 47 1 9 Edinburgh 2 1 0 1 57 50 2 6 Saracens 1 1 0 0 30 26 1 5 Bulls 2 1 0 1 56 80 1 5 Gloucester 2 1 0 1 22 74 1 5 Lyon 1 0 0 1 36 42 2 2 Bordeaux-Begles 2 0 0 2 33 41 2 2 Harlequins 1 0 0 1 31 39 1 1 Castres 2 0 0 2 32 58 0 0 Racing92 1 0 0 1 10 42 0 0 Pool B Sale 1 1 0 0 39 0 1 5 La Rochelle 1 1 0 0 46 12 1 5 Montpellier 1 1 0 0 32 27 1 5 Clermont 1 1 0 0 24 14 0 4 Leicester 1 1 0 0 23 17 0 4 Toulouse 1 1 0 0 18 13 0 4 London Irish 1 0 0 1 27 32 1 1 Munster 1 0 0 1 13 18 1 1 Ospreys 1 0 0 1 17 23 1 1 Stormers 1 0 0 1 14 24 0 0Northampton 1 0 0 1 12 46 0 0Ulster 1 0 0 1 0 39 0 0

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Standings after Saturday's early games in the second round of the 2022/2023 Champions Cup (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, points: Pool A Leinster 2 2 0 0 99 10 2 10 Exeter 2 2 0 0 71 26 2 10 Sharks 2 2 0 0 58 47 1 9 Edinburgh 2 1 0 1 57 50 2 6 Saracens 1 1 0 0 30 26 1 5 Bulls 2 1 0 1 56 80 1 5 Gloucester 2 1 0 1 22 74 1 5 Lyon 1 0 0 1 36 42 2 2 Bordeaux-Begles 2 0 0 2 33 41 2 2 Harlequins 1 0 0 1 31 39 1 1 Castres 2 0 0 2 32 58 0 0 Racing92 1 0 0 1 10 42 0 0 Pool B Sale 1 1 0 0 39 0 1 5 La Rochelle 1 1 0 0 46 12 1 5 Montpellier 1 1 0 0 32 27 1 5 Clermont 1 1 0 0 24 14 0 4 Leicester 1 1 0 0 23 17 0 4 Toulouse 1 1 0 0 18 13 0 4 London Irish 1 0 0 1 27 32 1 1 Munster 1 0 0 1 13 18 1 1 Ospreys 1 0 0 1 17 23 1 1 Stormers 1 0 0 1 14 24 0 0Northampton 1 0 0 1 12 46 0 0Ulster 1 0 0 1 0 39 0 0