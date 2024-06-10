RugbyU: England Squad For Tour Of Japan And New Zealand
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2024 | 06:34 PM
England 36-man squad announced Monday for the tour of Japan and New Zealand
Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) England 36-man squad announced Monday for the tour of Japan and New Zealand:
England squad
Backs: Joe Carpenter, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Luke Northmore, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward
Forwards: Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, George Martin, Gabriel Oghre, Bevan Rodd, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill
Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)
Fixtures
Jun 22: Japan v England, lone Test, Tokyo (0550 GMT)
Jul 06: New Zealand v England, 1st Test, Dunedin (0705 GMT)
Jul 13: New Zealand v England, 2nd Test, Auckland (0705 GMT)
