RugbyU: England team to play Scotland in Six Nations

England team to play Scotland in the Calcutta Cup Six Nations international at Twickenham on Saturday (1645 GMT)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :England team to play Scotland in the Calcutta Cup Six Nations international at Twickenham on Saturday (1645 GMT): England (15-1) Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Beno Obano, Harry Williams, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max Malins Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS) COACH