RugbyU: England team to play Wales in Six Nations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :England team to play Wales in a Six Nations international at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT): England (15-1) Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, George Martin, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Max MalinsCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)afp