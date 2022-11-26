UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Result

Muhammad Rameez Published November 26, 2022 | 08:55 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership result

English Premiership result on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premiership result on Saturday: Sale 25 Bristol 20 Playing Sunday Leicester v London Irish Played FridayHarlequins 21 Gloucester 12Newcastle 24 Exeter 21

