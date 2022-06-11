UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Results -- Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership results -- collated

Collated English Premiership results on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Collated English Premiership results on Saturday: Semi-finals Saracens 34 Harlequins 17Leicester 27 Northampton 14afp

Recent Stories

'National Song Competition' calls contestants' reg ..

'National Song Competition' calls contestants' registry for Independence Day cel ..

4 minutes ago
 Roglic soars to Dauphine lead after Alpine slog

Roglic soars to Dauphine lead after Alpine slog

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st T20 international scoreboard

57 minutes ago
 Australia pile up 176-5 against Sri Lanka in final ..

Australia pile up 176-5 against Sri Lanka in final T20

57 minutes ago
 Defense Committee formed to take legal action for ..

Defense Committee formed to take legal action for release of Yasin Malik: AJK Pr ..

57 minutes ago
 US embassy launches academy for women entrepreneur ..

US embassy launches academy for women entrepreneurs 2022

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.