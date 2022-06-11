- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
RugbyU: English Premiership Results -- Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM
Collated English Premiership results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Collated English Premiership results on Saturday: Semi-finals Saracens 34 Harlequins 17Leicester 27 Northampton 14afp
Recent Stories
'National Song Competition' calls contestants' registry for Independence Day cel ..
Roglic soars to Dauphine lead after Alpine slog
Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st T20 international scoreboard
Australia pile up 176-5 against Sri Lanka in final T20
Defense Committee formed to take legal action for release of Yasin Malik: AJK Pr ..
US embassy launches academy for women entrepreneurs 2022
More Stories From Sports
-
Roglic soars to Dauphine lead after Alpine slog4 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st T20 international scoreboard57 minutes ago
-
Australia pile up 176-5 against Sri Lanka in final T2057 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon pair Sabalenka, Alexandrova to meet in 's-Hertogenbosch final1 hour ago
-
'Not really a match': Murray into final after Kyrgios meltdown1 hour ago
-
Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results2 hours ago
-
Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn screw on England3 hours ago
-
Monaco's Tchouameni joins Real Madrid on a six-year deal4 hours ago
-
Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn screw on England5 hours ago
-
Blues narrowly beat Brumbies to book Super Rugby Pacific home final4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results4 hours ago
-
Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja8 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.