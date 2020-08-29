RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:01 PM
English Premiership standings after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Exeter 16 12 0 4 473 287 11 59 Sale 17 10 0 7 426 256 10 50 Bristol 17 10 1 6 367 365 6 48 Bath 16 10 0 6 331 329 4 44 Wasps 16 8 0 8 416 386 11 43 Northampton 16 8 0 8 354 366 8 40 Harlequins 16 6 1 9 339 414 6 32 Gloucester 16 5 0 11 356 366 11 31 London Irish 16 5 1 10 282 424 7 29 Worcester 16 5 0 11 263 391 7 27Leicester 16 5 1 10 249 373 2 24Saracens 16 11 0 5 424 323 9 -52