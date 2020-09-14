RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :English Premiership standings after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Exeter Chiefs 20 15 0 5 606 375 13 73 Wasps 20 12 0 8 584 469 13 61 Bath 20 13 0 7 472 420 8 60 Sale 20 12 0 8 512 341 11 59 Bristol Rugby 20 12 1 7 485 447 9 59 Harlequins 19 8 1 10 434 487 8 42 Northampton 20 8 0 12 424 493 10 42 Gloucester 19 7 0 12 460 454 13 41 Worcester 20 6 0 14 338 551 8 32 London Irish 20 5 1 14 357 578 8 30 Leicester 20 6 1 13 345 537 2 28Saracens 20 13 0 7 539 404 12 -41Note: Saracens deducted 105 points for breach of salary cap