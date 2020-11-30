RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :English Premiership standings after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, against, bonus points, points): Exeter 2 2 0 0 73 6 2 10 Newcastle 2 2 0 0 34 25 0 8 Bristol 2 1 0 1 50 36 2 6 Sale 2 1 0 1 45 38 2 6 London Irish 2 1 0 1 32 20 1 5 Leicester 2 1 0 1 47 37 1 5 Gloucester 2 1 0 1 55 62 1 5 Harlequins 2 1 0 1 52 62 1 5 Wasps 2 1 0 1 47 60 1 5 Worcester 2 1 0 1 24 40 0 4Northampton 2 0 0 2 52 81 1 1Bath 2 0 0 2 15 59 1 1