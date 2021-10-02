RugbyU: English Premiership table

English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 3 3 0 0 80 57 2 14 Northampton 3 3 0 0 83 65 1 13 Harlequins 2 2 0 0 61 49 2 10 Newcastle 3 2 0 1 58 53 1 9 Sale 2 1 1 0 51 50 1 7 Worcester 3 1 0 2 88 90 3 7 Wasps 2 1 0 1 58 26 2 6 Gloucester 3 1 0 2 77 90 2 6 Saracens 2 1 0 1 38 22 1 5 London Irish 3 0 1 2 76 90 3 5 Bristol Rugby 3 1 0 2 42 90 0 4Bath 3 0 0 3 52 65 3 3Exeter 2 0 0 2 43 60 1 1