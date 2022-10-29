UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2022 | 09:00 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 6 6 0 0 215 149 5 29 Sale 6 5 0 1 170 121 4 24 Gloucester 5 4 0 1 151 129 4 20 Harlequins 6 3 0 3 192 173 5 17 Leicester 6 3 0 3 158 162 4 16 Exeter 6 3 0 3 179 164 3 15 Northampton 6 2 0 4 156 185 5 13 Bristol 5 2 0 3 128 176 4 12 Bath 6 1 0 5 162 187 5 9 Newcastle 5 1 0 4 127 157 4 8 London Irish 5 1 0 4 140 175 4 8 Worcester and Wasps suspended from the league, all results removed from the table

