UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2022 | 12:22 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 6 6 0 0 215 149 5 29 Sale 6 5 0 1 170 121 4 24 Harlequins 7 4 0 3 218 197 6 22 Gloucester 5 4 0 1 151 129 4 20 Northampton 7 3 0 4 201 216 6 18 Leicester 6 3 0 3 158 162 4 16 Exeter 6 3 0 3 179 164 3 15 Bristol 6 2 0 4 159 221 5 13 Bath 6 1 0 5 162 187 5 9London Irish 6 1 0 5 164 201 5 9Newcastle 5 1 0 4 127 157 4 8

Related Topics

Sale Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Ireland

Recent Stories

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

55 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

57 seconds ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

7 minutes ago
 EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive A ..

EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive After Russia's Suspension - Spo ..

7 minutes ago
 At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

10 minutes ago
 At Least 120 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul ..

At Least 120 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.