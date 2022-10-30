RugbyU: English Premiership table

English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 6 6 0 0 215 149 5 29 Sale 6 5 0 1 170 121 4 24 Harlequins 7 4 0 3 218 197 6 22 Gloucester 5 4 0 1 151 129 4 20 Northampton 7 3 0 4 201 216 6 18 Leicester 6 3 0 3 158 162 4 16 Exeter 6 3 0 3 179 164 3 15 Bristol 6 2 0 4 159 221 5 13 Bath 6 1 0 5 162 187 5 9London Irish 6 1 0 5 164 201 5 9Newcastle 5 1 0 4 127 157 4 8