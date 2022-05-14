UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: European Challenge Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2022 | 07:44 PM

RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

European Challenge Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :European Challenge Cup results on Saturday: Semi-finals In Lyon, France Lyon (FRA) 20 Wasps (ENG) 18 Playing later (1900)In Toulon, FranceToulon (FRA) v Saracens (ENG)

More Stories From Sports

