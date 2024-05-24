RugbyU: European Champions Cup Final Teams
Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Teams for the European Champions Cup rugby final between Leinster (IRL) and Toulouse (FRA) at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1345 GMT)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024)
Teams (15-1)
Leinster
Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Will Connors, Ryan Baird; Jason Jenkins, Joe McCarthy; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ciaran Frawley, Josh van der Flier
Toulouse
Blair Kinghorn; Juan Cruz Mallia, Paul Costes, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Alexandre Roumat, Francois Cros, Jack Willis; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Dorian Aldegheri, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Joel Merkler, Richie Arnold, Joshua Brennan, Paul Graou, Santiago Chocobares, Thomas Ramos
Coach: Ugo Mola (FRA)
Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)
