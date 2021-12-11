UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: European Champions Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:23 PM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

European Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday: Cardiff (WAL) 7 Toulouse (FRA) 39 Playing later (times GMT) Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Leicester Tigers (ENG), Leinster (IRL) v Bath (ENG) (both 1515), Clermont (FRA) v Ulster (IRL) (1730), Exeter Chiefs (ENG) v Montpellier (FRA) (2000) Playing Sunday Ospreys (WAL) v Sale Sharks (ENG), Connacht (IRL) v Stade Francais (FRA) (both 1300), La Rochelle (FRA) v Glasgow Warriors (SCO), Wasps (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (both 1515), Castres (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730) Played FridayNorthampton Saints (ENG) 14 Racing 92 (FRA) 45

