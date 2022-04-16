UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: European Champions Cup Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 16, 2022 | 07:41 PM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

European Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday: Last 16, 2nd legs Harlequins (ENG) 33 Montpellier (FRA) 20 Montpellier win 60-59 on aggregate Playing later (kick-offs GMT) La Rochelle (FRA) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA), Munster (IRL) v Exeter (ENG) (both 1400), Leicester (ENG) v Clermont (FRA) (1630), Ulster (IRL) v Toulouse (FRA) (1900) Played Friday Leinster (IRL) 56 Connacht (IRL) 20 Leinster win 82-41 on aggregate Bristol (ENG) 29 Sale (ENG) 35 Sale win 44-39 on aggregate Playing SundayRacing 92 (FRA) v Stade Francais (FRA) (1430)

Related Topics

Sale Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Bristol Leicester Exeter

Recent Stories

Urs Sachal Sarmast RA inaugurates near Khairpur

Urs Sachal Sarmast RA inaugurates near Khairpur

22 seconds ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

24 seconds ago
 Trial run of Orange Line Metro bus begins

Trial run of Orange Line Metro bus begins

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Military Fails to Find Radioactive Parts o ..

Japan's Military Fails to Find Radioactive Parts of F-15 Jet Crashed in January ..

2 minutes ago
 GB CM grieved over martyrdom of 7 soldiers in Nort ..

GB CM grieved over martyrdom of 7 soldiers in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 GB CM condoles demise of Balqis Edhi

GB CM condoles demise of Balqis Edhi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.