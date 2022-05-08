RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

UrduPoint.com

European Champions Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time):

Paris, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time): Quarter-finals In Dublin Munster (IRL) 24 Toulouse (FRA) 24 aet Toulouse win 4-2 on penalties Playing later (times GMT) In La Rochelle, France La Rochelle (FRA) v Montpellier (FRA) (1630) In Leicester, England Leicester Tigers (ENG) v Leinster (IRL) (1630) Playing Sunday In Nanterre, France Racing 92 (FRA) v Sale Sharks (ENG) (1400) -- Semi-finals on weekend of May 13-15

