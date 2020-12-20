UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: European Champions Cup Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:12 AM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results - 1st update

European Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday: Leinster 35 Northampton 19 Gloucester 38 Ulster 34 Playing later (all times GMT) Clermont v Munster (1730), Bordeaux-Begles v Dragons, Sale Sharks v Edinburgh (both 2000) Sunday Harlequins v Racing 92 (1515), Connacht v Bristol Bears (1730) Played Friday Wasps 33 Montpellier 14 -- Lyon, La Rochelle, Toulouse and Scarlets awarded 28-0 victories against Glasgow Warriors, Bath, Exeter Chiefs and Toulon respectively after matches cancelled due to coronavirus

More Stories From Sports

