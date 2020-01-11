RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

European Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool 3 Clermont 29 Ulster 13 Pool 4 Ospreys 15 Saracens 22 Playing later on Saturday (all times GMT) Pool 2 Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1515) Pool 5 Connacht v Toulouse (1515) Gloucester v Montpellier (1730) Playing Sunday Pool 1 Leinster v Lyon (1300) Northampton Saints v Treviso (1300) Pool 4 Racing 92 v Munster (1515) Played on Friday: Pool 2 La Rochelle 30 Sale Sharks 23 Pool 3 Bath 19 Harlequins 25 afp