UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: European Champions Cup Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:03 PM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

European Champions Cup results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool 3 Clermont 29 Ulster 13 Pool 4 Ospreys 15 Saracens 22 Playing later on Saturday (all times GMT) Pool 2 Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1515) Pool 5 Connacht v Toulouse (1515) Gloucester v Montpellier (1730) Playing Sunday Pool 1 Leinster v Lyon (1300) Northampton Saints v Treviso (1300) Pool 4 Racing 92 v Munster (1515) Played on Friday: Pool 2 La Rochelle 30 Sale Sharks 23 Pool 3 Bath 19 Harlequins 25 afp

Related Topics

Sale Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Treviso Bath Exeter Glasgow Sunday All

Recent Stories

47120 dengue cases reported in 2019: Secretary

1 minute ago

Iran's 'catastrophic mistake': Speculation, pressu ..

1 minute ago

District Bar Association Lodhran election 2020 hel ..

1 minute ago

G.A.Khan Tariq now Lahore Bar President

1 minute ago

Fatima bint Mubarak receives female Emirati engine ..

20 minutes ago

Turkish FM calls Qureshi to condole life loss in Q ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.