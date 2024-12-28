RugbyU: French Top 14 Result
December 28, 2024
French Top 14 result on Saturday
French Top 14 result on Saturday:
Pau 48 Vannes 24
Playing later (all times GMT)
Bayonne v Castres (1500), Clermont v Montpellier (1700), Bordeaux-Begles v Toulon (2005)
Sunday
Racing 92 v Lyon (1500), Perpignan v La Rochelle (1700), Toulouse v Stade Francais (2005)
