RugbyU: French Top 14 result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM

French Top 14 result on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) French Top 14 result on Saturday:

Pau 48 Vannes 24

Playing later (all times GMT)

Bayonne v Castres (1500), Clermont v Montpellier (1700), Bordeaux-Begles v Toulon (2005)

Sunday

Racing 92 v Lyon (1500), Perpignan v La Rochelle (1700), Toulouse v Stade Francais (2005)

