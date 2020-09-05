RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Early French Top 14 result on Saturday, the opening round of the 2020/2021 season

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Early French Top 14 result on Saturday, the opening round of the 2020/2021 season: La Rochelle 29 Toulon 15 Playing later (all times GMT) Agen v Castres, Lyon v Racing 92 (both 1600) Sunday Brive v Bayonne (1845), Clermont v Toulouse (1900) Played FridayMontpellier 23 Pau 26Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles -- postponed