RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Results on the opening day of the French Top 14 season on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) results on the opening day of the French Top 14 season on Saturday:

Bayonne 21 Perpignan 19

Playing later (all times GMT)

Clermont v Pau (1430), Castres v Racing 92 (1430), Montpellier v Lyon (1430), Bordeaux v Stade Francais (1905)