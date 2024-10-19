Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2024 | 08:01 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

Early French Top 14 results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Early French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Bayonne 32 Racing 92 15

Playing later (all times GMT)

Clermont v Vannes, Castres v Stade Francais, Toulon v Montpellier, Perpignan v Lyon (1430), Pau v Toulouse (1905)

Sunday

La Rochelle v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)

