RugbyU: French Top 14 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

French Top 14 results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Toulon 36 Racing92 24

Playing later (all times GMT)

Castres v Pau, Lyon v Perpignan, Montpellier v Bayonne, Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles (all 1530), La Rochelle v Toulouse (2005)

Sunday

Vannes v Clermont (2005)

