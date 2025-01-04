RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM
French Top 14 results on Saturday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulon 36 Racing92 24
Playing later (all times GMT)
Castres v Pau, Lyon v Perpignan, Montpellier v Bayonne, Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles (all 1530), La Rochelle v Toulouse (2005)
Sunday
Vannes v Clermont (2005)
