RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): La Rochelle 9 7 0 2 246 157 2 30 Clermont 8 6 0 2 267 173 4 28 Toulon 9 6 0 3 234 185 3 27 Toulouse 9 5 1 3 233 211 2 24 Racing92 8 5 0 3 198 173 3 23 Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 222 156 3 23 Lyon 7 4 1 2 190 135 2 20 Bayonne 9 5 0 4 208 285 0 20 Bordeaux-Begles 8 4 0 4 225 175 3 19 Pau 10 3 1 6 234 267 2 16 Montpellier 6 2 0 4 153 140 4 12 Castres 8 2 1 5 138 237 1 11Brive 8 2 0 6 162 228 2 10Agen 9 0 0 9 118 306 2 2