UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): La Rochelle 9 7 0 2 246 157 2 30 Clermont 8 6 0 2 267 173 4 28 Toulon 9 6 0 3 234 185 3 27 Toulouse 9 5 1 3 233 211 2 24 Racing92 8 5 0 3 198 173 3 23 Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 222 156 3 23 Lyon 7 4 1 2 190 135 2 20 Bayonne 9 5 0 4 208 285 0 20 Bordeaux-Begles 8 4 0 4 225 175 3 19 Pau 10 3 1 6 234 267 2 16 Montpellier 6 2 0 4 153 140 4 12 Castres 8 2 1 5 138 237 1 11Brive 8 2 0 6 162 228 2 10Agen 9 0 0 9 118 306 2 2

Related Topics

Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 minutes ago

Uncertainty as virus-hit Algerian president marks ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

5 minutes ago

Help desk setup to resolve issues of locked down l ..

5 minutes ago

Germany urges calm after Iran nuclear scientist ki ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.