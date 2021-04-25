UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

French Top 14 table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 21 14 1 6 638 428 9 67 La Rochelle 21 15 0 6 562 344 7 67 --------------------------------- Racing92 20 13 0 7 523 434 7 59 Clermont 21 12 1 8 697 475 9 59 Lyon 22 12 1 9 546 471 6 56 Bordeaux-Begles 20 11 1 8 538 450 7 53 ---------------------------- Toulon 20 11 0 9 488 459 8 52 Castres 21 11 1 9 467 552 5 51 Stade Francais 21 10 0 11 545 519 9 49 Brive 20 10 0 10 459 519 4 44 Montpellier 20 7 0 13 451 434 12 40 Bayonne 21 9 0 12 460 660 3 39 -------------------------------- Pau 22 8 1 13 544 634 6 36 ---------------------------- Agen 20 0 0 20 267 806 2 2 -- relegated Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th in play-offs; bottom club relegated while second bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2

