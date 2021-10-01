UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:13 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

Paris, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 4 4 0 0 105 56 1 17 Racing92 4 3 0 1 102 79 0 12 Lyon 4 2 0 2 112 67 3 11 Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 1 1 104 70 1 11 Brive 4 2 0 2 93 96 2 10 Castres 4 2 1 1 83 99 0 10 Pau 4 2 0 2 69 85 1 9 Perpignan 4 2 0 2 63 112 0 8 Toulon 4 1 1 2 81 82 2 8 Montpellier 4 1 1 2 100 81 2 8 Biarritz 4 2 0 2 92 126 0 8 La Rochelle 4 1 0 3 107 83 3 7 Clermont 4 1 0 3 87 111 1 5 Stade Francais 4 1 0 3 70 121 0 4 Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th into play-offs; bottom club relegated while second-bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2

Related Topics

Biarritz Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate dengu ..

Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate dengue larvae

3 minutes ago
 Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, ..

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, Ramiz Raja warns all six coach ..

14 minutes ago
 Retiring sumo great Hakuho bids emotional farewell ..

Retiring sumo great Hakuho bids emotional farewell

1 minute ago
 Kohat police arrest 84 suspects

Kohat police arrest 84 suspects

1 minute ago
 Enquiry held to investigate into "death by corona ..

Enquiry held to investigate into "death by corona vaccine"

1 minute ago
 Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions for Becom ..

Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions for Becoming Foreign Agent Independentl ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.