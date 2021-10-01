RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

Paris, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 4 4 0 0 105 56 1 17 Racing92 4 3 0 1 102 79 0 12 Lyon 4 2 0 2 112 67 3 11 Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 1 1 104 70 1 11 Brive 4 2 0 2 93 96 2 10 Castres 4 2 1 1 83 99 0 10 Pau 4 2 0 2 69 85 1 9 Perpignan 4 2 0 2 63 112 0 8 Toulon 4 1 1 2 81 82 2 8 Montpellier 4 1 1 2 100 81 2 8 Biarritz 4 2 0 2 92 126 0 8 La Rochelle 4 1 0 3 107 83 3 7 Clermont 4 1 0 3 87 111 1 5 Stade Francais 4 1 0 3 70 121 0 4 Note: Top two into semi-finals; 3rd-6th into play-offs; bottom club relegated while second-bottom plays off against second-place team in ProD2