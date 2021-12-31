RugbyU: French Top 14 table

UrduPoint.com

French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bordeaux-Begles 12 9 1 2 309 210 4 42 Toulouse 12 9 0 3 300 172 4 40 Montpellier 13 8 1 4 339 239 6 40 La Rochelle 13 7 0 6 314 187 7 35 Castres 13 7 1 5 273 304 3 33 Lyon 13 6 0 7 305 231 7 31 Clermont 12 6 0 6 294 268 5 29 Racing92 12 6 0 6 238 263 1 25 Pau 12 5 1 6 236 298 2 24 Stade Francais 12 5 0 7 225 280 3 23 Toulon 12 4 2 6 200 253 2 22 Brive 12 4 0 8 181 258 5 21Perpignan 13 4 0 9 214 344 3 19Biarritz 13 4 0 9 235 356 2 18

