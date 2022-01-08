RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bordeaux-Begles 13 10 1 2 339 237 4 46 Toulouse 13 9 0 4 313 188 5 41 Castres 15 9 1 5 319 343 3 41 Montpellier 13 8 1 4 339 239 6 40 La Rochelle 14 7 0 7 344 218 8 36 Lyon 14 7 0 7 342 266 7 35 Clermont 13 7 0 6 310 281 5 33 Pau 13 6 1 6 279 318 2 28 Stade Francais 14 6 0 8 261 312 3 27 Racing92 13 6 0 7 273 300 2 26 Toulon 12 4 2 6 200 253 2 22 Brive 13 4 0 9 201 301 5 21Perpignan 14 4 0 10 231 371 3 19Biarritz 14 4 0 10 262 386 3 19