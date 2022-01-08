RugbyU: French Top 14 table

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2022

French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bordeaux-Begles 13 10 1 2 339 237 4 46 Toulouse 13 9 0 4 313 188 5 41 Castres 15 9 1 5 319 343 3 41 Montpellier 13 8 1 4 339 239 6 40 La Rochelle 14 7 0 7 344 218 8 36 Lyon 14 7 0 7 342 266 7 35 Clermont 13 7 0 6 310 281 5 33 Pau 13 6 1 6 279 318 2 28 Stade Francais 14 6 0 8 261 312 3 27 Racing92 13 6 0 7 273 300 2 26 Toulon 12 4 2 6 200 253 2 22 Brive 13 4 0 9 201 301 5 21Perpignan 14 4 0 10 231 371 3 19Biarritz 14 4 0 10 262 386 3 19

