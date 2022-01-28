RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bordeaux-Begles 14 11 1 2 361 256 4 50 Toulouse 13 9 0 4 313 188 5 41 Castres 15 9 1 5 319 343 3 41 Montpellier 13 8 1 4 339 239 6 40 Lyon 15 8 0 7 377 276 8 40 La Rochelle 14 7 0 7 344 218 8 36 Clermont 14 7 0 7 338 314 6 34 Racing92 14 7 0 7 306 328 2 30 Pau 14 6 1 7 289 353 2 28 Stade Francais 14 6 0 8 261 312 3 27 Perpignan 15 5 0 10 256 394 3 23 Toulon 12 4 2 6 200 253 2 22 Brive 14 4 0 10 220 323 6 22Biarritz 15 4 0 11 282 411 4 20.
afp