UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2022 | 07:44 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Montpellier 20 12 2 6 480 369 8 60 Bordeaux-Begles 20 12 1 7 468 367 8 58 Lyon 20 11 0 9 498 380 10 54 Castres 20 12 1 7 420 447 4 54 Toulouse 20 11 0 9 454 344 9 53 Racing92 20 12 0 8 492 463 3 51 La Rochelle 20 10 0 10 496 373 10 50 Clermont 20 10 0 10 511 454 8 48 Stade Francais 20 10 0 10 429 455 5 45 Toulon 20 8 2 10 396 400 6 42 Pau 20 9 1 10 424 497 3 41 Brive 20 7 1 12 347 477 7 37 Perpignan 20 7 0 13 379 529 6 34Biarritz 20 5 0 15 373 612 4 24afp

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

March 27 to be public referendum against oppositio ..

March 27 to be public referendum against opposition: CM

2 minutes ago
 Over 240,000 Illegal Immigrants Expected to Cross ..

Over 240,000 Illegal Immigrants Expected to Cross US Southern Border in 30 Days ..

2 minutes ago
 CM seeks report on harassment

CM seeks report on harassment

2 minutes ago
 LCCI membership renewals on Sunday also

LCCI membership renewals on Sunday also

2 minutes ago
 'Every point counts' as Top 14 teams eye play-offs ..

'Every point counts' as Top 14 teams eye play-offs

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council organizes launching of Azad Iqbal's p ..

Arts Council organizes launching of Azad Iqbal's poetry collection

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>