RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Montpellier 20 12 2 6 480 369 8 60 Bordeaux-Begles 20 12 1 7 468 367 8 58 Lyon 20 11 0 9 498 380 10 54 Castres 20 12 1 7 420 447 4 54 Toulouse 20 11 0 9 454 344 9 53 Racing92 20 12 0 8 492 463 3 51 La Rochelle 20 10 0 10 496 373 10 50 Clermont 20 10 0 10 511 454 8 48 Stade Francais 20 10 0 10 429 455 5 45 Toulon 20 8 2 10 396 400 6 42 Pau 20 9 1 10 424 497 3 41 Brive 20 7 1 12 347 477 7 37 Perpignan 20 7 0 13 379 529 6 34Biarritz 20 5 0 15 373 612 4 24afp