RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Muhammad Rameez Published September 16, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Paris, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 2 2 0 0 54 33 1 9 La Rochelle 2 2 0 0 49 43 0 8 Brive 2 1 0 1 44 37 2 6 Montpellier 2 1 0 1 51 45 1 5 Lyon 2 1 0 1 52 50 1 5 Castres 2 1 0 1 49 45 0 4 Clermont 2 1 0 1 51 48 0 4 Racing 92 2 1 0 1 50 50 0 4 Stade Francais 2 1 0 1 44 48 0 4 Toulon 2 1 0 1 48 53 0 4 Bayonne 2 1 0 1 56 65 0 4 Pau 2 1 0 1 40 47 0 4Bordeaux-Begles 2 0 0 2 44 55 1 1Perpignan 2 0 0 2 20 33 1 1.