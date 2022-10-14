RugbyU: French Top 14 table

UrduPoint.com

Published October 14, 2022

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 6 5 0 1 172 96 3 23 Toulon 6 4 0 2 172 118 1 17 La Rochelle 6 4 0 2 142 121 1 17 Montpellier 6 3 0 3 155 133 3 15 Stade Francais 6 3 0 3 159 115 2 14 Clermont 6 3 0 3 155 157 2 14 Racing92 6 3 0 3 139 143 1 13 Bayonne 6 3 0 3 143 144 1 13 Castres 6 3 0 3 109 111 1 13 Lyon 6 3 0 3 160 173 1 13 Brive 6 2 0 4 101 149 3 11 Bordeaux-Begles 6 2 0 4 128 133 2 10Perpignan 6 2 0 4 64 151 1 9Pau 6 2 0 4 113 166 0 8.

