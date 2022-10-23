RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 7 6 0 1 217 103 4 28 Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 217 144 3 23 La Rochelle 7 5 0 2 174 126 2 22 Toulon 8 5 0 3 205 170 1 21 Lyon 8 5 0 3 224 226 1 21 Clermont 8 4 1 3 198 190 2 20 Castres 8 4 0 4 168 161 1 17 Racing92 8 4 0 4 192 203 1 17 Bayonne 8 4 0 4 189 203 1 17 Bordeaux-Begles 8 3 1 4 180 173 2 16 Montpellier 8 3 0 5 212 204 3 15 Brive 8 2 0 6 108 221 3 11Pau 8 2 0 6 169 228 2 10Perpignan 8 2 0 6 94 195 1 9